Global PV Junction Box Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

A photovoltaic (PV) junction box is an important part of the solar panels. The junction box is an enclosure on the module where the PV strings are electrically connected. Junction boxes are installed by photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers directly on to the back of every PV panel and serve as the interface between the conductors ribbons on the panel and the DC input and output cables.

ZJRH

Sunter

JMTHY

Forsol

QC

Friends Technology

Amphenol

Yitong

Tonglin

LV Solar

GZX

Xtong Technology

UKT

Yangzhou Langri

Dongguan Zerun

Linyang

Jiangsu Haitian

Jinko

Wintersun

ZJCY

TE Connectivity

Yukita

Lumberg

Kostal

Bizlink

Shoals

StÃ¤ubli Electrical Connectors

Onamba

Kitani

Hosiden Global PV Junction Box Market Types:

Potting Global PV Junction Box

Non-Potting Global PV Junction Box Global PV Junction Box Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are ZJRH, Jinko, GZX, Leoni, Amphenol and so on. 3. China is the largest production regions of Global PV Junction Box , with a production value market share nearly 50.86% in 2016. And China is also the largest consumption region Global PV Junction Box market. The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 18.07%in 2016. There are many kinds of Potting Global PV Junction Box and Non-Potting Global PV Junction Box . Non-Potting Global PV Junction Box is important in the Global PV Junction Box , with a Production market share nearly 54.18% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Global PV Junction Box is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1430 million USD in 2024, from 930 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.