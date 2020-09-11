Global Quetiapine Fumarate Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Quetiapine Fumarate Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Quetiapine Fumarate in these regions. This report also studies the Global Quetiapine Fumarate market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Global Quetiapine Fumarate is an atypical antipsychotic drug used to treat psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. It may be used alone or in combination with other psychiatric medications. It is taken orally, and is available only by prescription, under the supervision of a medical practitioner.

AstraZeneca

Intas

TAPI

Accord

Hexal

Dr.Reddy’s

Lupin

Sun Pharmaceutical

Hunan Dongting Pharm

SuZhou NO.4 Phamaceutical Factory

Fuan Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Supor Pharmaceuticals

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Global Quetiapine Fumarate Market Types:

Immediate Release Tablets

Extended Release Tablets

Application I

Application II

The Global Quetiapine Fumarate was developed by AstraZeneca from 1992 to 1996. It was first approved by the FDA in 1997.

The product is invented and first produced in the UK by AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca is also the leader of the Global Quetiapine Fumarate base drugs.

The Average gross of the industry is over 40%. However, since there are new companies coming into the area, the gross is declining in the last several years.