Global Radio Frequency MEMS Market by Product Type, Applications, Revenue, Opportunities, Competitor’s, Regions and Market Share

What is Radio Frequency MEMS?

Radio-frequency micro-electro-mechanical systems (RF MEMS) are a technology designed to produce high-quality components that allow superior circuits (i.e., capable of operating over wider frequency bandwidths and showing lower losses) for wireless communications systems. RF MEMS introduces two main manufacturing techniques to traditional integrated circuit technology, namely surface micromachining and bulk micromachining, to eliminate the extraneous capacitive and resistive effects caused by the substratum/wafer by the routine embedding of the components in it. Further, RF MEMS switches are one of the critical elements of telecommunications networks for switching applications built into cellular base stations. RF MEMS switches are built into transmitter and receiver circuits, helping to move filters to reach various frequency band bands without rebooting the system.

The growing emphasis on part size reduction has contributed to the production of small-sized, low-powered electronic devices. Such devices called NEMS are gaining popularity as they entail a lower cost of production and less power consumption. The minuscule size of NEMS will allow their incorporation into a range of devices that will drive global RF MEMS market development. RF NEMS is integrated into RADAR and wireless communications in RADAR, aeronautics, mobile phones, and satellite vehicles. In addition, RF MEMS is commonly used in the manufacture of antenna tuners for a broad range of frequencies like mmWave frequencies for 5 G networks, as they have size advantages under space constraints. Additionally, the adoption of antenna tuners in smartphones is growing, which will fuel demand from smartphone OEMs for RF MEMS. RF MEMS is commonly used in such devices, as they help boost the efficiency of the antenna.

The List of Companies

1. AAC Technologies

2. Analog Devices, Inc.

3. Broadcom

4. Cavendish Kinetics, Inc.

5. Infineon Technologies AG

6. InvenSense, Inc.

7. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

8. OMRON Corporation

9. Qorvo, Inc

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

