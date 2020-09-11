Global Rayon Fibers Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Rayon Fibers Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Rayon Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Rayon Fibers :

Rayon fibers are fibers obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from plant-based material. Rayon fibers include viscose staple fiber and viscose filament.

Rayon fibers are usually classified as a manufactured fiber and considered to be regenerated cellulose. It is derived from naturally occurring cellulose and requires extensive processing.

Rayon fibers have got wide applications in civil field, industrial field, medical field and others.

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Kelheim

Sanyou

Sateri

Fulida

Aoyang Technology

Yibin Grace Group

CHTC Helon

Bohi Industry

Xiangsheng Group

Xinxiang Bailu

Silver Hawk Global Rayon Fibers Market Types:

Viscose Staple Fiber

Viscose Filament Fiber Global Rayon Fibers Market Applications:

Textiles Field

Industrial Field

Medical Field

In the Global Rayon Fibers industry, there is therefore a high threat of substitute products. If manufacturers sell their products at higher prices, or if the products are of low quality, then consumers are able to purchase substitutes from the many competitors who are present in the market environment. It is therefore essential for the market players in the Global Rayon Fibers to be guarantee the quality if they are to tackle the challenge of the threat of substitute.

Global Rayon Fibers are often applied in civil field, industrial field, medical field and others, of which civil field occupies the largest share.

The key manufacturers are Aditya Birla Group, Lenzing, Kelheim, Sanyou, Sateri, Fulida, Aoyang Technology, Yibin Grace Group, Bohi Industry, Xiangsheng Group, Xinxiang Bailu, Silver Hawk, etc. Lenzing is a global leader. In 2017, the sale of Lenzing was 995.7 K MT, and the company held a share of 17.31%.

The worldwide market for Global Rayon Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 20900 million USD in 2024, from 14400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.