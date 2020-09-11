Global Real-Time Bidding Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Real-Time Bidding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2020-2025.

Real-time bidding (RTB) refers to the server-to-server buying process that allows ad space on websites to be bought and sold on a per-impression basis. Once the buyer wins an auction, the RTB process takes place programmatically through real-time sales that instantly displays his/her advertisement on the publisher’s website. Real-time bidding processes hundreds of thousands of ad opportunities in milliseconds using a number of platforms and systems, such as ad-servers, data management platforms, and third-party data providers, within the display advertising ecosystem.

Over the years, there has been a rapid increase in the number of internet users across the globe. This, along with the expanding social media platforms, has prompted consumers to spend time surfing the internet through smartphones, computers and laptops. As a result of the increasing online activity, advertisers are investing in RTB video ads to engage the target audience, which, in turn, is creating a positive impact on the industry. Besides this, the RTB system enables advertisers to manage and optimize their ads on multiple networks in a cost-effective way and helps in enhancing their campaign efficiency and brand awareness. Some of the other factors bolstering the growth of the market include the development of advanced technologies and new updates, and the integration of digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques with the bidding software.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Auction Type

1. Open Auction

2. Invitation-Auction

Breakup by Advertisement Format

1. Video

2. Image

Breakup by Application

1. Media & Entertainment

2. Retail and E-commerce

3. Games

4. Travel & Luxury

5. Mobile Applications

6. Others

Breakup by Device

1. Mobile

2. Desktop

3. Others

Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe Inc., AppNexus, Criteo, Facebook Inc., Google LLC, Match2One AB, MediaMath Inc., MoPub, PubMatic Inc., Salesforce Inc., Smaato Inc., The Rubicon Project Inc., Verizon Media, WPP PLC, YANDEX LLC, etc.

