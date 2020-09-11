Global Refractive Surgery Devices Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Refractive Surgery Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Refractive Surgery Devices :

This report studies the Global Refractive Surgery Devices market, Global Refractive Surgery Devices are the devices used for refractive surgery. Refractive eye surgery is any eye surgery used to improve the refractive state of the eye and decrease or eliminate dependency on glasses or contact lenses. This can include various methods of surgical remodeling of the cornea or cataract surgery. The most common methods today use excimer lasers to reshape the curvature of the cornea. Successful refractive eye surgery can reduce or cure common vision disorders such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism, as well as degenerative disorders like keratoconus.

Alcon (Novartis)

J &J

Zeiss

Bausch and Lomb (Valeant)

Ziemer Ophthalmic

Avedro

Nidek

Lensar

SCHWIND

iVIS Technologies Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Types:

Excimer Laser Systems

Femtosecond Laser System

Other Global Refractive Surgery Devices Market Applications:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

In the last several years, global market of Global Refractive Surgery Devices developed stably, with an average growth rate of 5.8%. In 2017, global revenue of Global Refractive Surgery Devices is nearly 490 M USD; the actual production is about 3150 Units.

The classification of Global Refractive Surgery Devices includes Excimer Laser Systems, Femtosecond Laser System and other, and the proportion of Excimer Laser Systems in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.