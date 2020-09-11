GLOBAL RICE OIL MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Rice oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for Rice oil, Rice oil was classified as food & drinks oils, herbs & spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude Rice oil.

In 2019, the market size of Rice Oil is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rice Oil.

This report studies the global market size of Rice Oil, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Rice Oil sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

Wilmar International

Wanyuan Food & Oil

Jinrun

Shanxin

Jinwang

Market Segment by Product Type

Extraction

Squeezing

Market Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Rice Oil status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Rice Oil manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rice Oil are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Extraction

1.3.3 Squeezing

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Rice Oil Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Food

1.4.3 Cosmetic

1.4.4 Industry

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Rice Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Rice Oil Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Rice Oil Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Rice Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Rice Oil Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Rice Oil Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Rice Oil Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Rice Oil Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Rice Oil Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Rice Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Rice Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Rice Oil Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Rice Oil Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Oil Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Rice Oil Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Extraction Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Squeezing Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Rice Oil Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Rice Oil Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Rice Oil Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Rice Oil Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Rice Oil Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Rice Oil Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Rice Oil Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Ricela

10.1.1 Ricela Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.1.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.1.5 Ricela Recent Development

10.2 Kamal

10.2.1 Kamal Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.2.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.2.5 Kamal Recent Development

10.3 BCL

10.3.1 BCL Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.3.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.3.5 BCL Recent Development

10.4 SVROil

10.4.1 SVROil Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.4.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.4.5 SVROil Recent Development

10.5 Vaighai

10.5.1 Vaighai Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.5.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.5.5 Vaighai Recent Development

10.6 A.P. Refinery

10.6.1 A.P. Refinery Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.6.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.6.5 A.P. Refinery Recent Development

10.7 3F Industries

10.7.1 3F Industries Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.7.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.7.5 3F Industries Recent Development

10.8 Sethia Oils

10.8.1 Sethia Oils Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.8.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.8.5 Sethia Oils Recent Development

10.9 Jain Group of Industries

10.9.1 Jain Group of Industries Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.9.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.9.5 Jain Group of Industries Recent Development

10.10 Shivangi Oils

10.10.1 Shivangi Oils Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Oil

10.10.4 Rice Oil Product Introduction

10.10.5 Shivangi Oils Recent Development

10.11 Balgopal Food Products

10.12 King Rice Oil Group

10.13 CEO Agrifood Limited

10.14 Kasisuri

10.15 Surin Bran Oil

10.16 Agrotech International

10.17 Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

10.18 Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

10.19 Wilmar International

10.20 Wanyuan Food & Oil

10.21 Jinrun

10.22 Shanxin

10.23 Jinwang

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Rice Oil Sales Channels

11.2.2 Rice Oil Distributors

11.3 Rice Oil Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Rice Oil Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Rice Oil Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Rice Oil Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Rice Oil Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Rice Oil Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Rice Oil Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

