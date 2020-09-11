Global Sodium Hydrosulphite Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Sodium Hydrosulphite Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Sodium Hydrosulphite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Sodium Hydrosulphite :

Sodium hydrosulphite or sodium hydrosulfite (also called sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent.

Global Sodium Hydrosulphite Market Manufactures:

BASF

Transpek-Silox

Zhongcheng Chemical

CNSG

Jinhe Group

Zhejiang Jiacheng

Shuangqiao Chemical

Zhejiang Runtu

Jiangxi Hengye Chemical

HongAn Chemical

Chem Color International

Hansol Chemical

Gulshan Chemicals

Changzhou Yongchun

Maoming Guangdi

Jiangxi Hengye

Shandong Jinyang

Inner Mongolia North Chemical

Zhengzhou Allis chemical

Ningbo Samreal Chemical Global Sodium Hydrosulphite Market Types:

Global Sodium Hydrosulphite â‰¥90%

Global Sodium Hydrosulphite â‰¥88%

Global Sodium Hydrosulphite â‰¥85% Global Sodium Hydrosulphite Market Applications:

Textile Industry

Pulp and Paper

Food Industry

Chemical Industry