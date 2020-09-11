Bulletin Line

Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Specialty Drug Distribution

This report focuses on “Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Specialty Drug Distribution market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Specialty Drug Distribution :

  • Global Specialty Drug Distribution is a link of pharmaceutical logistics; it distributes Specialty Drug to consumers relying on certain logistics equipment, technology and logistics management information system. Specialty drugs play an increasingly important role in the treatment of chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), etc.

    Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Manufactures:

  • Amerisource
  • Mckesson
  • Cardinal Health
  • PHOENIX
  • Medipal Holdings
  • Alliance Healthcare
  • Celesio
  • Sinopharm
  • Accredo
  • Shanghai Pharma
  • Anda
  • Jointown
  • Max Pharma
  • Avella

    Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Types:

  • Oncology
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Hemophilia

    Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Applications:

  • Retail
  • Home Health
  • Clinics
  • Pharmacies

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average gross margin of specialty drug distribution is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85% in 2011 to5.97% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The type of specialty drugs includes oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia and others. The proportion of oncology drugs in 2015 is about 45.8%, and the proportion of rheumatoid arthritis drug in 2015 is about 15.4%.
  • Specialty drugs are widely sold by retail, home health, clinics, and pharmacies. The most proportion of specialty drugs are sold by clinics and the market share in 2015 is about 37.6%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, with a sales revenue market share nearly 45.6% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, enjoying sales revenue market share about 31.7% in 2015.
  • Market competition is intense between the giant, Amerisource, Mckesson, Cardinal Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry in North America, PHOENIX, Alliance Healthcare, Celesio, etc. are the leaders of the industry in Europe and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The Global Specialty Drug Distribution market is valued at 640 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1270 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Specialty Drug Distribution.
  • This report studies the Global Specialty Drug Distribution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Global Specialty Drug Distribution market by product type and applications/end industries.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Specialty Drug Distribution market?
    • How will the Global Specialty Drug Distribution market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Specialty Drug Distribution market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Specialty Drug Distribution market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Specialty Drug Distribution market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Specialty Drug Distribution product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Specialty Drug Distribution , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Specialty Drug Distribution in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Specialty Drug Distribution competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Specialty Drug Distribution breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market:

