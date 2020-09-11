Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Specialty Drug Distribution market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Specialty Drug Distribution :

Global Specialty Drug Distribution is a link of pharmaceutical logistics; it distributes Specialty Drug to consumers relying on certain logistics equipment, technology and logistics management information system. Specialty drugs play an increasingly important role in the treatment of chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), etc.

Amerisource

Mckesson

Cardinal Health

PHOENIX

Medipal Holdings

Alliance Healthcare

Celesio

Sinopharm

Accredo

Shanghai Pharma

Anda

Jointown

Max Pharma

Avella Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Types:

Oncology

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hemophilia Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market Applications:

Retail

Home Health

Clinics

Pharmacies

The global average gross margin of specialty drug distribution is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85% in 2011 to5.97% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The type of specialty drugs includes oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia and others. The proportion of oncology drugs in 2015 is about 45.8%, and the proportion of rheumatoid arthritis drug in 2015 is about 15.4%.

Specialty drugs are widely sold by retail, home health, clinics, and pharmacies. The most proportion of specialty drugs are sold by clinics and the market share in 2015 is about 37.6%.

North America region is the largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, with a sales revenue market share nearly 45.6% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of specialty drug distribution, enjoying sales revenue market share about 31.7% in 2015.

Market competition is intense between the giant, Amerisource, Mckesson, Cardinal Health, etc. are the leaders of the industry in North America, PHOENIX, Alliance Healthcare, Celesio, etc. are the leaders of the industry in Europe and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Global Specialty Drug Distribution market is valued at 640 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1270 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Specialty Drug Distribution.