Global Torque Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Torque Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Torque market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Torque :

Global Torque toolsï¼Œwhich includes torque screwdriversï¼Œtorque wrenches and torque multipliers and torque meters.

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tohnichi

King Tony

Gedore Global Torque Market Types:

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Global Torque

Global Torque Testers

Screwdriver Global Torque

Dial Global Torque

Global Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads Global Torque Market Applications:

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotiveâ€“Manufacturing

Automotiveâ€“Repair & Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Currently, there are several players in the SEAK Global Torque market, such as Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tonichi, King Tony, Gedore, etc.

The consumption revenue of SEAK Global Torque Market is about 35 mil USD and the sales is about 162587 units in 2016.

Korea is the largest consumption of SEAK Global Torque Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.71% in 2016. The second place is Indonesia with the sales revenue market share over 24.54% in 2016.

Mechanical torque wrench occupies the main share, but Electronic Global Torque wrench will occupy more.

The largest application is Automotive â€“ Repair & Aftermarket in 2016, and Automotive â€“ Manufacturing application is growing fast.