Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream. Often, this promotes healing to an injured area of the body. An advantage of a transdermal drug delivery route over other types of medication delivery such as oral, topical, intravenous, intramuscular, etc. is that the patch provides a controlled release of the medication into the patient, usually through either a porous membrane covering a reservoir of medication or through body heat melting thin layers of medication embedded in the adhesive. Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Manufactures:

Hisamitsu

Mylan

GSK

Novartis

Teve (Actavis)

Johnson & Johnson

Lohmann

Teikoku Seiyaku

Bayer

Lingrui

Sanofi

Qizheng

Endo

Huarun 999

Haw Par

Nichiban

Mentholatum Company

Laboratoires Genevrier Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Types:

Fentanyl

Nitroglycerin

Estradiol

Nicotine

Other Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Applications:

OTC

Rx

The classification of Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System includes Fentanyl, Nitroglycerin, Estradiol, Nicotine and Other, and the revenue proportion of Fentanyl in 2016 is about 31.1%. Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System can be used for OTC, Rx. The most proportion of Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System is OTC, and the sales proportion is about 83.3% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a revenue market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of 28%. China and Japan are also important sales regions for Transdermal Drug Delivery System.

The unprecedented global shift in the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles is to be responsible for the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, which is expected to drive the clinical urgency to incorporate transdermal drug delivery systems in the future treatments. Moreover, the rising geriatric population base, which is highly susceptible to developing the aforementioned chronic diseases are expected to propel the demand for highly efficacious pharmacological drugs.

Market competition is intense. Hisamitsu, Mylan, Johnson & Johnson, Actavis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System market is valued at 8950 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 19000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Transdermal Drug Delivery System.