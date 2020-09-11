Bulletin Line

Global Wankel Engines Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Wankel Engines

This report focuses on “Global Wankel Engines Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Wankel Engines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Wankel Engines :

  • The Wankel engine is a type of internal combustion engine using an eccentric rotary design to convert pressure into rotating motion. In contrast to the more common reciprocating piston designs, the Wankel engine delivers advantages of simplicity, smoothness, compactness, high revolutions per minute, and a high power-to-weight ratio primarily due to the fact that it produces three power pulses per rotor revolution compared to one per revolution in a two-stroke piston engine and one per two revolutions in a four-stroke piston engine (although at the actual output shaft, there is only one power pulse per revolution, since the output shaft spins three times as fast as the actual rotor does, as can be seen in the animation below, making it roughly equivalent to a 2-stroke engine of the same displacement; this is also why the displacement only measures one face of the rotor, since only one face is working for each output shaft revolution). The engine is commonly referred to as a rotary engine, although this name also applies to other completely different designs, primarily aircraft engines with their cylinders arranged in a circular fashion around the crankshaft. All parts rotate consistently in one direction, as opposed to the common reciprocating piston engine, which has pistons violently changing direction. The four-stage cycle of intake, compression, ignition, and exhaust occur each revolution at each of the three rotor tips moving inside the oval-like epitrochoid-shaped housing, enabling the three power pulses per rotor revolution. The rotor is similar in shape to a Reuleaux triangle with sides that are somewhat flatter.

    Global Wankel Engines Market Manufactures:

  • UAV Engines
  • Austro Engine
  • LiquidPiston
  • Rotron Power
  • AIE
  • Mistral Engines
  • Aixro
  • Orbital Power

    Global Wankel Engines Market Types:

  • Water Cooled
  • Air Cooled

    Global Wankel Engines Market Applications:

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
  • Airplanes

    Scope of this Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Global Wankel Engines developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8%. In 2016, the actual production is about 900 Unit.
  • The global average price of Global Wankel Engines is in the fluctuation trend, from 35.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 33 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global aero industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Global Wankel Engines includes Water Cooled and Air Cooled and the proportion of Water Cooled in 2016 is about 70%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • Global Wankel Engines is widely used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Airplanes, and Other. The most proportion of Global Wankel Engines is Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.
  • Europe is the largest supplier of Global Wankel Engines , with a production market share nearly 77% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Global Wankel Engines , enjoying production market share nearly 16% in 2016.
  • China has great consumption growth rate, Market competition is very intense. UAV Engines and Austro Engine are the two leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Global Wankel Engines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 51 million USD in 2024, from 32 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Wankel Engines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Wankel Engines Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Wankel Engines market?
    • How will the Global Wankel Engines market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Wankel Engines market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Wankel Engines market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Wankel Engines market growth?

