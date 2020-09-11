GNSS Chip Market Scope Assessment 2027 | International Players – Broadcom Corporation, Furuno Electric, Hemisphere GNSS, Intel Corporation, MediaTek

GNSS chips are known as a global navigation satellite system that helps in locating the geographical position of the user anyplace on the earth. The global GNSS chips market is predicted to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its growing use of GNSS chips for surveying and mapping applications like tracking unfamiliar locations that are suitable for agriculture, mining, and construction.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Broadcom Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Hemisphere GNSS, Inc., Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., STMicroelectronics, U-Blox

What is the Dynamics of GNSS Chip Market?

Increasing demand for 4G and 5G network coverage and high-speed internet are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the GNSS chip market. Moreover, the increasing demand for consumer electronics and IoT is anticipated to bring new opportunities for the GNSS chip market.

What is the SCOPE of GNSS Chip Market?

The “Global GNSS Chip Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the GNSS chip market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GNSS chip market with detailed market segmentation by GNSS receiver, device, application, vertical. The global GNSS chip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GNSS chip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the GNSS chip market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global GNSS chip market is segmented on the basis of GNSS receiver, device, application, vertical. On the basis of GNSS receiver, the market is segmented as global positioning system (GPS), galileo, global navigation satellite system (GloNASS), satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS), beidou navigation satellite system. On the basis of device, the market is segmented as smartphones, tablets, personal navigation devices, in-vehicle systems, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as navigation, mapping, surveying, location-based services, telematics, timing and synchronization, others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, construction, automotive, military & defense, marine, transport, others.

What is the Regional Framework of GNSS Chip Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GNSS chip market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The GNSS chip market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. GNSS CHIP MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. GNSS CHIP MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. GNSS CHIP MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. GNSS CHIP MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? GNSS RECEIVER

8. GNSS CHIP MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? DEVICE

9. GNSS CHIP MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? APPLICATION

10. GNSS CHIP MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? VERTICAL

11. GNSS CHIP MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

