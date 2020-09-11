Gout Therapeutics Market Overview, New Opportunities & SWOT Analysis by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Gout Therapeutics’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (United States),CymaBay Therapeutics (United States),LG Life Sciences (South Korea),Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan),Antares Pharma (United States),Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany),AstraZeneca (United Kingdom),Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan),GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom),Eli Lilly (United States),Merck & Co. (United States),Novartis (Switzerland)

Gout is a form of arthritis which can be intensely painful and it is caused by having sodium urate crystals in joints. The approval of febuxostat, a non-purine-analogue inhibitor of xanthine oxidase, by the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration heralds a new era in the treatment of gout. Surging adoption of these biologics because of their ability to produce powerful anti-inflammatory action is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Colchicine, Urate-Lowering Agents), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Diseases Type (Acute Gout, Chronic Gout)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Growing Focus on Regenerative Medicines by Key Players

Growth Drivers in LimelightIncreasing Adoption of Newer Therapies

Surging Number of Geriatric Population Across the World

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

In December 2015, AstraZenecaâ€™s product, Zurampic (lesinurad), in combination with xanthine oxidase inhibitor (XOI) received an approval from the United States FDA to treat gout.

