GPS IC Market Key Vendor, Landscape Overview, Drivers and Regional Analysis by 2026

The latest report published with an innovative statistics of the market titled as GPS IC Market acknowledges Size Application Segment, Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, and GPS IC Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Leading Companies Profiles, Future Growth Potential Forecasts-2026. In the next few years, analyses the current market size and development in this sector.

Market segmentation

GPS IC market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type

GPS IC market has been segmented into

SIRF

MTK

MSTAR

Others

By Application

GPS IC has been segmented into:

Voice-Guided Navigation

Tracking and Tracing

Location-Enabled Search

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the GPS IC market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the GPS IC market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the GPS IC industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global GPS IC market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global GPS IC market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global GPS IC market

The major players covered in GPS IC are:

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Texas Instruments

MediaTek

CSR

Maxim Integrated Products

RF Micro Devices

Analog Devices

Among other players domestic and global, GPS IC market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Researcher understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 GPS IC Introduction

1.4 Overview of Global GPS IC Market

1.4.1 Global GPS IC Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global GPS IC Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global GPS IC Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 GPS IC Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 GPS IC Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global GPS IC Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global GPS IC Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America GPS IC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe GPS IC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America GPS IC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa GPS IC Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global GPS IC Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 GPS IC Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America GPS IC Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe GPS IC Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific GPS IC Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America GPS IC Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa GPS IC Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 GPS IC Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global GPS IC Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global GPS IC Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 GPS IC Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global GPS IC Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global GPS IC Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025

