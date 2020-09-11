Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen By 360 Market Updates

Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market.

Global Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market report 2020 gives a complete details of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. The experts have studied diverse geological areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine emerging economies.

Additionally, the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market trend provides a study of prime players at intervals the market by weightlessness their product description, business outline, and business tactic. It conjointly endows with the amount of production, Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight)'s future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Loss-in-Weight Feeders generate a controlled, absolutely constant mass flow, as required in mixing processes or extruder infeed.

, Loss-in-weight feeders can be used for both small to medium feeding ranges. They work with extreme precision under optimum ambient conditions. They are very flexible and can handle bulk solids, liquids and even poorly flowing products. They are used in many continuous processes such as feeding extruders requiring a high level of short-term feeding consistency. They are also used in the food industry and in laboratories by means of appropriate storage containers and adapted feeding devices. The design varies from compact constructions to modular concepts depending on usage.

, First, as for the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry, the top 10 manufacturers occupied 26.61% of production market share in 2017. The top five manufacturers are Hapman, Novatec, Acrison, FLSmidth and Coperion K-Tron which are close to 31.58% market share in 2017. The Hapman, which has 6.55% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) industry. The manufacturers following Hapman are Novatec and Acrison, which respectively has 5.11% and 4.95% market share in 2017.

Second, the global production of Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) rises up from 17842 units in 2013 to 22161 units in 2017. At the same time, the revenue of world Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) sales market has a leap from 346.43 million USD to 388.98 million USD.

Third, United States is the largest production region for Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight). Witch production about 37.09% in 2017, Europe production was about 28.43% in 2017.

The Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market was valued at 390 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 520 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight).

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

Hapman

Novatec

Acrison

FLSmidth

Coperion K-Tron

HAF Equipment

Schenck Process

GIMAT

Gericke

Motan-colortronic

Plastore

GEA

Brabender

Sonner

TBMA

Kubota

Tecnetics Industries

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Single Screw Gravimetric Feeder

Twin Screw Gravimetric Feeder

The Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gravimetric Feeder (loss-in-weight) market for each application, including:

Food & Beverages

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharmaceutical

Construction