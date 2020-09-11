Heat-not-burn Products Market Business Impacts of COVID-19 | Growth by Top Companies and Global Industry 2027

Global Heat-not-burn Products Market: Introduction

Heat-not-burn (HNB) products are products which heat up tobacco by using a battery-powered heating system. The product is inhaled by the user via the mouth. The product contains an extremely addictive material i.e. nicotine.

HNB products also have non-tobacco extracts. They are usually flavored. Several types of HNB products are available in the market. A few examples include products that use loose-leaf tobacco, such as Ploom and PAX, and tobacco sticks, such as IQOS and glor.

Heat-not-burn products are also called heated tobacco products or non-combusted cigarettes

Key Drivers of the Global Heat-not-burn Products Market

Increase in adoption of technologically advanced cigarettes is likely to boost the global heat-not-burn products market in the near future. Users are becoming health conscious and increasingly sophisticated, with rising purchasing power. They are capable of differentiating between various brands.

The heating process produces a flavorful nicotine with vapor. While the tobacco does not burn, intensity of harmful chemicals is considerably reduced compared to traditional cigarette smoke.

North America and Europe are Dominating the Overall Market

In terms of geography, the global heat-not-burn products market can be divided into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast for the heat-not-burn products market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the heat-not-burn products market analysis and forecast for GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America heat-not-burn products market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America and Europe are highly attractive regions of the global market, owing to presence of key players such as Philip Morris International Inc. and British American Tobacco in these regions. Youngsters are mostly adopting new and technologically advanced devices as a safe substitute for tobacco, which is likely to surge the adoption of heat-not-burn products in the near future.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Currently, the global heat-not-burn products market is a consolidated market, due to presence of established players. Competition among these players is intense, and established companies are acquiring startup companies to expand their customer base as well as geographical reach.

In 2018, Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) acquired the tobacco business of Akij Group (Akij). The acquisition of Akij’s tobacco business has enabled JT Group to become the second-largest tobacco company in Bangladesh. It has further expanded JT Group’s operations in emerging markets, supporting its objectives for sustainable profit growth in the mid and long terms. A few of the key players operating in the global heat-not-burn products market are: British American Tobacco Imperial Brands JT International AG Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation PAX Labs, Inc. Philips Morris International SHENZHEN AVBAD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD Shenzhen Royal Tobacco Industrial Ltd Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co., Ltd. Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC (3T Organic)



Global Heat-not-burn Products Market: Research Scope

Global Heat-not-burn Products Market, by Tobacco Type

Tobacco Stick

Loose-leaf Tobacco

Global Heat-not-burn Products Market, by Device Type

Direct & Indirect Heating

Infused/Hybrid Systems

Global Heat-not-burn Products Market, by Component

Tobacco Sticks

Holders

Chargers

Other Accessories

Global Heat-not-burn Products Market, by Price

Low (Up to US$ 65)

Medium (US$ 65 – US$ 85)

High (Above US$ 85)

Global Heat-not-burn Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Retail Stores



Global Heat-not-burn Products Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report on the global heat-not-burn products market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness for each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on various market segments across regions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

