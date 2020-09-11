High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

“Global High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast.

This report studies the high-selenium yeast market, high selenium yeast is a form of supplemental selenium, which is also referred to as organic selenium. Selenium yeast is produced using the microorganism Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is better known as baker’s yeast or brewer’s yeast. When the yeast is grown in a selenium-enriched medium, it absorbs the selenium and converts it into the form of selenium naturally found in foods, selenomethionine. The final product is used to fortify foods, fodder and to make supplements.

Selenium yeast is a form of supplemental selenium, which is also referred to as organic selenium. As a result, it has been used to manufacture health food, medicine raw materials and feed supplements. Feed is the main application of high-selenium yeast, accounting for 92% of consumption share in 2016.

In the past few years, high-selenium yeast industry maintained a rapid growth rate. In the meantime, several new companies have entered the industry. In a certain sense, we have optimistic attitudes to this industry. However, the potential risks and high prices have limited the development of this industry to a certain extent. Selenised yeasts are produced by fermenting yeasts with sodium selenite (and selenite is toxic for the yeast), therefore large variability exists in Se-Yeasts.

The Global High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Alltech

Lesaffre

Angel

Lallemand

Novus International

Cypress Systems

Diamond V

Biorigin

Tianxiangyuan

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Food Grade

The High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts. For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) market for each application, including: –

Functional Food

Feed Industry