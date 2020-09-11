“High-throughput Screening Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global High-throughput Screening market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. High-throughput Screening Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global High-throughput Screening Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099196

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099196

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms Represent the Largest End Users of High-throughput Screening Modalities.

In order to gain sustainable competitive advantage, most of the large and small biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of novel molecules for the treatment of several chronic conditions. The need for rapid and precise screening of several target molecules, during drug discovery and development phases, has led to the adoption of automated high-throughput screening techniques to screen massive chemical and biomarker libraries generated during the research processes. Since an automated HTS system can test 10,000 to 100,000 target compounds per day, and uHTS can test more than 100,000 compounds per day, their adoption for drug discovery and development process has resulted in the market expansion.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America dominates the global high-throughput screening market, owing to the high adoption rate of HTS in the United States. The growth of the US high-throughput screening market can be attributed to the significant advances in combinatorial chemistry and the field of genomics. In addition, huge investments by the pharmaceutical industry, for HTS technologies, in terms of automation, miniaturization, and assay methodology, have further helped in the growth of the market. Furthermore, the end users of this market have witnessed increasing numbers of leads, clinical candidates, and marketed drugs arising from high-throughput screening.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global High-throughput Screening market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099196

Detailed TOC of High-throughput Screening Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Open Access to High-throughput Screening Laboratories

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in HTS

4.2.3 Increasing Usage in Universities and Research Centers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment

4.3.2 Need for Extensive Automation Techniques

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Ultra-high-throughput Screening

5.1.2 Cell-based Assays

5.1.3 Lab-on-a-chip

5.1.4 Label-free Technology

5.2 By Applications

5.2.1 Target Identification

5.2.2 Primary Screening

5.2.3 Toxicology

5.3 By Products and Services

5.3.1 Instruments

5.3.2 Reagents and Kits

5.3.3 Services

5.4 By End Users

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

5.4.2 Academia and Research Institutes

5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Axxam SpA

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Tecan Group Ltd

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Chain Conveyor Systems Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026

Auto Body Parts Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026

Native Collagen Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Ready Meals Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Single Stage Fresh Water Generator Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Rear Spoiler Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Aircraft Turn Indicators Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Printing Toners Market 2020 Analysis with Key Players, Consumption Volume by Types and Applications, Business Overview, Trends and Forecasts by 2026