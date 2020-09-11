“Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

By Application, Turner Syndrome Segment is Expected to Register Steady Growth.

Turner syndrome is a rare chromosomal disorder that affects females, characterized by the partial or complete loss of one of the X chromosomes. The symptoms of Turner syndrome include a wide neck and a low or indistinct hairline, tendency to develop high blood pressure, minor eye problems, drooping of the eyelids, and under-active thyroid gland. The age of diagnosis has been decreasing with better awareness of Turner syndrome in the medical community, which, in turn, is driving the studied market. Since it is associated with many complications related to heart, hearing loss, autoimmune disorders, mental health issues, infertility, and pregnancy complications, the demand for treatment involving growth hormones is increasing.

North America to Dominate the Market

The United States accounted for the largest market share. The dominance of this country can be attributed to factors, such as high healthcare expenditure, the high prevalence of target diseases, and the availability of reimbursements. In the United States, approximately one in 4,000 to 10,000 children suffer from growth hormone deficiency and approximately 50,000 adults have growth hormone deficiency, with about 6,000 new adult patients diagnosed every year. Recombinant growth hormone has been widely available for prescription use in the United States since 1985. It is used for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), Turner’s syndrome, chronic renal insufficiency, small for gestational age or intrauterine growth retardation, Prader-Willi syndrome, continued height deficit at puberty, and cachexia, or AIDS wasting.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the demand for growth hormone has been rising in the emerging countries for the past few years.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Human Growth Hormone (HGH) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Development of Recombinant Human Growth Hormone Drugs

4.2.2 Rise in Pituitary Dysfunction Cases

4.2.3 Rising Off-label Use of Human Growth Hormone

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Effects Associated with Human Growth Hormone

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Processes

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Growth Hormone Deficiency

5.1.2 Turner Syndrome

5.1.3 Idiopathic Short Stature

5.1.4 Prader-Willi Syndrome

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospital and Retail Pharmacy

5.2.2 Online Pharmacy

5.2.3 Speciality Clinics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AnkeBio Co. Ltd

6.1.2 EMD Serono Inc.

6.1.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

6.1.4 Ferring BV

6.1.5 Ipsen

6.1.6 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.7 Novo Nordisk A/S

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

