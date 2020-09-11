Image-Guided Biopsy Market 2020 Increasing Demand, Industry Share, Growth With Industry Study Pandemic Trends Analysis And Impact Effect Analysis | Key Players Analysis, In Depth Insight, Growth & Research Finding To 2027

Global Image-Guided Biopsy Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising preference for minimally invasive surgery is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Image-Guided Biopsy Market By Technology (X- ray, Ultrasound, Mammograpy, CT, MRI), Process (Fine Needle, Core Needle, Vacuum- Assisted Biopsy), End- User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Image- guided biopsy uses imaging technologies so that they can analyze inside the body. They usually use MIR, CT, ultrasound and x-ray for this technique. This helps the doctor to get the sample of the suspicious cell easily by inserting the needle into the best position. It is one of the best ways to collect samples as it avoids unnecessary injuries.

Market Drivers:

Rising ageing population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraint:

High price of the image- guided biopsy is restraining the growth of this market

Global image- guided biopsy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of image- guided biopsy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the image- guided biopsy market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Analogic Corporation., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Pvt. Ltd., Stryker, Hologic, Inc.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

