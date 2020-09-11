“Immunoassays Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Immunoassays market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Immunoassays Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Immunoassays Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Infectious Disease Segment, under Application, is Expected to Lead the Market

Immunoassays for infectious disease are expected to lead the market, and continue the same during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the upsurge in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as Lyme disease, salmonella infections, tuberculosis (TB), and meningococcal ailments cases. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-fourth of the world’s population is infected with TB. In 2017, there were approximately 10 million people, around the world, who were infected with TB, and 1.3 million deaths occurred due to TB, across the world. Therefore, utilization of immunoassays may help in detecting these diseases, which is anticipated to increase the market growth.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for immunoassays, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of chronic disorders, infectious diseases, increasing number of geriatric population, as well as due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of medical devices in the region. Moreover, high expenditure on R&D by government organizations and pharmaceutical companies, for disorders and diseases, such as chronic ailments and diabetes, are some of the primary factors driving the regional market.

