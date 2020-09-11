Impact of COVID- 19 | Fatty Amides Market Research Report Revenue Analysis of BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Fine Chemical

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Fatty amides are derived from fatty acids such as erucic acid, oleic acid, and stearic acid. Primary fatty amides such as erucamide, oleamide, stearamide, and behenamide are widely used as slip agents and anti-blocking agents by polyolefin film processing industries. Owing to its value-added properties, fatty amides has found great application in manufacturing of inks and dyes. Erucamide is a primary amide and is synthesized by reacting erucic acid with gaseous ammonia. Around 35% of erucic acid produced globally is used for commercial manufacturing of erucamide. Erucamide is preferred as slip agent for polyolefin film processing due to its ability to reduce the value of COF (Coefficient of Friction) of the film surface. Oleamide has found wide application in the manufacture of polyolefin films, which can be used for food packaging. It is referred to as fast blooming agent due to its ability to move rapidly on a film surface. It is used as a dispersing agent in printing ink and dyes. Stearamide and behenamide are used in combination with erucamide as an anti-blocking agent in polyolefin film processing.

Fatty Amides Market by Top Manufacturers:

BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Fine Chemical, Croda International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Italmatch Chemicals, PMC Biogenix, KAO Corporation, Fine Organic Industries, Haihang Industry

By Product Type

Erucamide, Oleamide, Stearamide, Behenamide

By Product form

Beads, Powder, Other (Pastilles)

By Application

Film Processing, Ink, Rubber, Injection Molding, Others

Fatty Amides Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

Detailed TOC of 2019-2024 Global and Regional Fatty Amides Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Type

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Application

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2013-2018 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2013-2018 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.1.1 2013-2018 Global Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison

6.2 Regional Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 India

6.2.6

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

7.1 2013-2018 Major Type Market Share

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

8.1 2013-2018 Major Application Market Share

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

9.1 Up Stream Industries Analysis

9.1.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

9.1.2 Equipment and Suppliers

9.2 Manufacturing Analysis

9.2.1 Manufacturing Process

9.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

9.2.3 Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis

9.3 Industry Chain Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

10.1 Production Market Forecast

10.1.1 Global Market Forecast

10.1.2 Major Region Forecast

10.2 Sales Market Forecast

10.2.1 Global Market Forecast

10.2.2 Major Classification Forecast

10.3 Consumption Market Forecast

10.3.1 Global Market Forecast

10.3.2 Major Region Forecast

10.3.3 Major Application Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

1 Company Introduction

11.2 Product Specification and Major Types Analysis

3 2013-2018 Production Market Performance 4 2013-2018 Sales Market Performance 5 Contact Information

……..

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

12.1 New Project SWOT Analysis

12.2 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

