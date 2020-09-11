Impact of COVID-19 on 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market Size and Share by Key Players like Osaka Organic Chemical, BASF, Nippon Kasei Chemical and More

The research report on 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is a clear water white liquid and acrylic acid ester, for manufacturing polymers and for use as a feedstock for syntheses. It is used for automotive painting. It helps protect against hardness and anit-rust, as well as offers good color, flatness, smoothness, brightness, and gloss.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, due to technical barriers, the 4-HBA industry concentration is high, according to newest research, there are only three 4-HBA manufacturers in the world. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Japan and Europe, such as Osaka Organic Chemical, BASF and Nippon Kasei Chemical. All three manufacturers keep developing 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate products to meet growing global demand.

The rapid development of automobile industry led to the rapid development of the automotive coatings industry, otherwise, the automotive coatings industry has brought a huge market space for development. Thermosetting acrylic resin having chemical resistance, excellent outdoor durability, light color coating fullness, gloss and color retention properties and good mechanical properties and adhesion, and other characteristics, are widely used as automotive paint and varnish. Continually to develop new types of monomers for the development, expansion of automotive coatings to provide the necessary conditions for acrylic resin reviewed monograph, 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate (4-HBA) is one of them. The paints and coatings application accounted 56.98% in 2015, and adhesive application accounted 34.07% of the global consumption. As for consumption regions, Japan has been the largest 4-hydroxybutyl acrylate consumer, accounting for 47.09 % of the global consumption, followed by Europe and China, which accounted for 26.9% and 12.70% respectively.

The worldwide market for 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 4-HBA (4-Hydroxybutyl Acrylate) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Osaka Organic Chemical

*BASF

*Nippon Kasei Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Analysis Level

*Industrial Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Paints and Coatings

*Adhesives

*Others

