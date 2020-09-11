Impact of COVID-19 on Architainment Lighting Market

Architainment lighting are the lights used to transform architectural and theme based environments. They are essentially used near tourist places to highlight the architectural features of buildings and construction. They are also used for lighting during concerts and musical events. The architainment lighting market is segmented based on product type, light type, application, distribution channel, and region. These lights are used to set up building decorations in interior and exterior spaces of buildings and generally have longer duration warranty. Increase in number of musical concerts and developments near tourist attractions is expected to fuel the architainment lighting market in the near future.

Growth in Usage of Lights to Add Visual Appeal to Decoration of Buildings Expected to Fuel the Global Architainment Lighting Market

Growth of the construction industry is expected to lead to increased usage of various types of lighting in interiors and exteriors of buildings. These lighting are generally used near architectural places to decorate and increase the visual appeal of buildings. It illuminates the architecture and transforms the aesthetical experience of buildings. Nowadays, architainment lights are used in shopping malls, airports, tourist attractions, hospitals, etc. Growth of the construction industry and renovation work is anticipated to drive the architainment lighting market in the coming years.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Rise in Musical Concerts and Social Events to Drive the Architainment Lighting Market

Growing social and entertainment activities such as musical concerts, social gatherings, and media events is expected to fuel the architainment lighting market worldwide. Musical and social events are popular entertainment activity that has increased significantly, which is expected to indirectly impact the architainment lighting market globally. Also, increasing construction activities and tourism is likely to positively impact the architainment lighting market.

North America to Lead the Global Architainment Lighting Market

In terms of region, the global architainment lighting market can be divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe includes country-level analysis for the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. North America includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The South America architainment lighting market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America. Analysis and forecast of the architainment lighting market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the architainment lighting market analysis for GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America is likely to witness maximum demand for architainment lighting from 2019 to 2027, followed by Europe.

The growth of the construction sector is a major factor driving the architainment lighting market in the Asia Pacific region.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Architainment Lighting Market, Request for a Sample

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

Key global manufacturers operating in the global architainment lighting market are: