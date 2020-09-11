Impact of COVID-19 on Dicalcium Phosphate Market Demand by Key Players Nutrien(PotashCorp), OCP, Anglo American, Ecophos, TIMAB and More

The research report on Dicalcium Phosphate Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Dicalcium phosphate (DCP) is a dibasic calcium phosphate formed by a reactive combination of calcium oxide and phosphoric acid. It is a type of dibasic calcium phosphate which is normally found in sources such as cereals, noodles, enriched flour, chicken feed, and some types of dog snacks. It is usually found in dehydrate form but may be converted to the anhydrous form using thermal means. It has a variety of uses in many fields.

Scope of the Report:

Leading players in dicalcium phosphate industry are Lomon Group, PotashCorp, Sanjia, Lu Feng Tian Bao. Lomon Group is the largest manufacturer, with the market production share of 10.32% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 22.59% production share of the market in 2015.

Animal feed industry accounted for the largest market with about 73.75% of the global consumption for dicalcium phosphate in 2015. With over 21.01% production share in the dicalcium phosphate market, fertilizer industry was the second largest application market in 2015.

The worldwide market for Dicalcium Phosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dicalcium Phosphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Nutrien(PotashCorp)

*OCP

*Anglo American

*Ecophos

*TIMAB

*Vale Fertilizers

*J.R. Simplot Company

*KEMAPCO

*Innophos

*Lomon Group

*Jindi Chemical

*Yunnan Copper Shengwei Chemical

*Lu Feng Tian Bao

*Sanjia

*Yunnan Xinlong

*Kunming Chuan Jin Nuo Chemical

*Sinochem Yunlong

*Mianzhu Panlong Mineral

*Guizhou CP Group

*Sichuan Hongda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Feed Grade

*Fertilizer Grade

*Food Grade

*Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Animal Feed Industry

*Fertilizer Industry

*Food Industry

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Dicalcium Phosphate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dicalcium Phosphate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dicalcium Phosphate in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Dicalcium Phosphate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Dicalcium Phosphate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Dicalcium Phosphate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dicalcium Phosphate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

