Impact of COVID-19 on Feed Grade L-Carnitine Market Demand by Key Players Like Lonza, Liaoning Koncepnutra, HuangGang HuaYang Pharmaceutical, Northeast Pharmaceutical, Kangxin Chemical and More

L-carnitine is a white crystalline, hygroscopic (moisture-retaining) powder. It is an amino acid (a building block for proteins) that is naturally produced in the body, which plays a vital role in the metabolism of fat. It functions as a transporter of fatty acids into the mitochondria, the metabolic furnace of the cell.

Feed grade L-carnitine is mainly used in the animal nutrition. L-carnitine is an essential component in the energy metabolism of all species and can therefore offer a wide range of health benefits to all species.

The feed grade industry is highly concentrated as Lonza dominate the market currently. Lonza is the largest feed grade L-Carnitine manufacturer globally with the most advanced technology. In 2017, Lonza held 63.49% market share.

“The worldwide market for Feed Grade L-Carnitine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 46 million US$ in 2024, from 34 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Feed Grade L-Carnitine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Lonza

*Liaoning Koncepnutra

*HuangGang HuaYang Pharmaceutical

*Northeast Pharmaceutical

*Kaiyuan Hengtai Chemical

*Chengda Pharmaceuticals

*Xinxiang Kangjian Chemical

*Kangxin Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Fermentation Method

*Chemical Synthesis Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Dry Feed Formulations

*Liquid/Wet Formulations

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Feed Grade L-Carnitine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Feed Grade L-Carnitine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Feed Grade L-Carnitine in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Feed Grade L-Carnitine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Feed Grade L-Carnitine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Feed Grade L-Carnitine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Feed Grade L-Carnitine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

