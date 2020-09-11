Impact of COVID-19 on Global Art Supplies Market Trending Outlook (2020-2027)

Art Supplies Market: Overview

The art supplies market may gain an upper hand in terms of growth on the account of the growing demand due to COVID-19-induced lockdowns across the world. As the governments of various countries have implemented stay-at-home orders, many people are utilizing this time to fulfill their hobbies like drawing, painting, crafts, etc. This aspect may ping tremendous growth opportunities for the art supplies market between 2020 and 2030.

The promotion of cultural and indigenous art types in various countries may boost the art supplies greatly. The use of biodegradable art supplies has also gained considerable momentum over the years due to the growing awareness about the environment. This factor may ping good growth for the art supplies market.

This report on the art supplies market provides a bird’s eye view of the current market situation. The report analyses growth parameters like key players, competitive landscape, regional scenario, and emerging trends. The report also offers expansive research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the art supplies market. The segmental study enables the stakeholder to understand the different aspects of the art supplies market systematically.

Art Supplies Market: Competitive Analysis

The art supplies market has a plethora of players competing against each other for grabbing a prominent position in terms of sales and consumer loyalty. This factor attracts intensive research and development activities, novel product launches, initiatives to increase production capacity, and exploring untapped regions. Manufacturers in the art supplies market are also focusing on developing eco-friendly products due to the growing awareness about environment conservations across the globe.

The entry of new players in the art supplies market may increase the competition greatly. Entering the art supplies market is not a complex task as it requires low investment due to minimal infrastructure requirements and the regulations are also not extremely stringent. These factors enable maximum entry of new players in the art supplies market.

Investments from major conglomerates and organizations, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations help in cementing the base of the players in the art supplies market. Some well-established players in the art supplies market are Société BIC SA, Kokuyo Camlin, F.I.L.A., Faber-Castell, and STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG.

Art Supplies Market: The Growing Influence of Eco-Friendly and Non-Toxic Products

The art supplies market may garner good growth from eco-friendly products. A substantial consumer base is inclining toward eco-friendly and non-toxic art supplies for assuring complete safety for their progeny. Here are some art supplies that may ping good growth.

Glue: Used for a number of craft activities, glues laced with chemicals can prove hazardous for kids. Therefore, a plethora of eco-friendly and toxic-free glues are offering a hotbed of opportunities for the art supplies market. For instance, Onyx Green glue is made using plant-based packaging and 88 percent non-toxic ingredients.

Glitter: Biodegradable glitters are gaining good traction and may ping expansive growth opportunities for the art supplies market. Today Glitter is a classic instance. It is made from eucalyptus and is available in a variety of colors and textures.

Color Pencils: Colors form an important part of any art activity. The use of eco-friendly color pencils may serve as good growth generators for the art supplies market. Faber Castell launched colored EcoPencils made from reforested wood. These pencils are also non-toxic. Such products assure extensive growth for the art supplies market.

Clay: Eco-friendly clay may prove to be a good growth multiplier for the art supplies market. Clay made from all-natural and non-toxic ingredients do not harm the skin.

Art Supplies Market: Regional Dimensions

The art supplies market is spread across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific may gain a large share of growth across the forecast period due to the vast presence of school-going children and the use of pencils, markers, etc by them across the region. The governments of various countries in the region are encouraging the promotion of local arts. This factor may garner good growth for the art supplies market.

