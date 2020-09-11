Impact of COVID-19 on Glyoxylic Acid Market Demand by Key Players like Akema, Weylchem, Hubei Hongyuan, Zhonglan Industry and More

The research report on Glyoxylic Acid Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Glyoxylic acid or oxoacetic acid is an organic compound that is both an aldehyde and a carboxylic acid. Glyoxylic acid is a liquid and is an intermediate of the glyoxylate cycle, which enables certain organisms to convert fatty acids into carbohydrates.

Glyoxylic acid, a colorless to yellowish liquid, has wide applications, such as: as key intermediate in the pharma or agro industries, flavors and fragrances, dyestuff and fine chemicals, cosmetics as in hair straightening formulations. It can be manufactured industrially by nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal, and was also manufactured by oxidative cleaveage of maleic acid methyl ester by ozone, or manufactured through electroreduction of oxalic acid. For the most manufacturers of glyoxylic acid, nitric acid oxidation of glyoxal is the preferred manufacturing method.

Europe and China are major production bases of glyoxylic acid for the time being. Moreover, China is the largest producer of glyoxylic acid, accounting for 88.57% market share in 2015.

Aromas is the largest consumer of glyoxylic acid. Glyoxylic acid, acts as an intermediate, is usually used to produce vanillin, atenolol, DL-p-hydroxyphenylglycine, DL-p-hydroxyphenylhydantoin. Also, glyoxylic acid is the raw material source of allantoin. Taking vanillin as example, vanillin is mainly used as a flavouring agent, primarily in foods and beverages such as chocolate and dairy products, but also to mask unpleasant tastes in medicines or livestock fodder. It is also an intermediate in the manufacture of certain pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

The top three suppliers of glyoxylic acid, Hubei Hongyuan, Zhonglan Industry, Zhonghua Chemical, all locate in China, contributing about 49.64% sales market share in 2015. Global total consumption of glyoxylic acid was 122305 MT in 2015, increasing slightly from 118789 MT in 2011. According to insiders of glyoxylic acid, the market is not promising for the time being, considering the downstream demand.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Akema

*Weylchem

*Hubei Hongyuan

*Zhonglan Industry

*Zhonghua Chemical

*Yuandong Chem

*Hubei Shunhui Bio-Technology

*Guangdong Hongyuan New Material

*Yongfei Chem

*Shijiazhuang Haosheng Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Glyoxylic Acid 50%

*Glyoxylic Acid 40%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Aromas

*Pharmaceutical Industry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Glyoxylic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glyoxylic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glyoxylic Acid in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Glyoxylic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Glyoxylic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Glyoxylic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glyoxylic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

