Impact of COVID-19 on Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) Market Analysis by Key Players like DSM, Zeon Corporation, ARLANXEO, THERBAN, Polycomp and More

Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is made via selective hydrogenation of the NBR butadiene groups which improves the temperature and ozone resistance considerably.

The worldwide market for Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*DSM

*Zeon Corporation

*ARLANXEO

*THERBAN

*Polycomp

*Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Ethylene-acrylonitrile Copolymerization Method

*NBR Emulsion Hydrogenation

*NBR Solution Hydrogenation Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Automotive

*Oil Industry

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrogenated Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (HNBR) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

