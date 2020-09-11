Impact of COVID-19 on Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Demand by Key Players Like NatureWorks, Synbra Technology, Teijin, Toray, Toyobo and More

The research report on Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Polylactic acid (PLA) is an aliphatic polyester made up of lactic acid (2-hydroxy propionic acid) building blocks. It is also a biodegradable and compostable thermoplastic derived from renewable plant sources, such as starch and sugar. PLA can be processed through different production lines including injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming or extrusion, and further used to produce various items such as plastic films, bottles, and biodegradable medical devices.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) industry is a sunrise industry, breakpoint for blooming is coming. However, due to technical barrier and the risk of uncertain breakpoint of downstream demand, the manufacture end has very high concentration with NatureWorks? accounting for largest share of 76.81% in 2017.

The leading companies, such as NatureWorks, have gained good reputation from customers, Although Chinese manufacturers are enlarging the market share through releasing more capacity, the country is still puzzled by the low-end Polylactic Acid (PLA). It is necessary for Chinese manufacturers to improve their technology to provide high performance products to customers.

As for regions, USA is the largest production base of PLA definitely, followed by China, with 12.05% production market share in 2017. When considering the consumption level, USA is also the largest consumer. In 2017, about 74319 MT PLA was consumed in the region.

“The worldwide market for Polylactic Acid (PLA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 770 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Polylactic Acid (PLA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*NatureWorks

*Synbra Technology

*Teijin

*Toray

*Futerro

*Toyobo

*Sulzer

*Uhde Inventa-Fischer

*Hisun Biomaterials

*Shanghai Tongjieliang

*Jiuding Biological Engineering

*Shenzhen Esun Industrial

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Poly(L-lactic)acid

*Poly(D-lactic)acid

*Poly(DL-lactic)acid

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Food & Beverage Packaging

*Serviceware

*Electronics & Appliances

*Medical & Hygiene

*Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Polylactic Acid (PLA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polylactic Acid (PLA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polylactic Acid (PLA) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Polylactic Acid (PLA) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Polylactic Acid (PLA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Polylactic Acid (PLA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polylactic Acid (PLA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

