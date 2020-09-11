Impact of COVID-19 on Rare Earth Metals Market Beifang Rare Earth, Sunlux Rare Metal, Jiangtong Rare Earth, Xiamen Tungsten and More

The research report on Rare Earth Metals Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1574131

Rare earth metals are vital to the world?s economy. They are essential to developing technologies in the communications, electronics, and military weapons markets. It is widely used in metallurgy, rare earth permanent magnet material and hydrogen storage material.

Rare earth metals typically include scandium (Sc-21), yttrium (Y-39), lanthanum (La-57), cerium (Ce-58), praseodymium (Pr-59), neodymium (Nd-60), promethium (Pm-61), samarium (Sm-62), europium (Eu-63), gadolinium (Gd-64), terbium (Tb-65), dysprosium (Dy-66), holmium (Ho-67), erbium (Er-68), thulium (Tm-69), ytterbium (Yb-70), and lutetium (Lu-71).

Scope of the Report:

Rare earth metals have kinds of product. So, rare earth metals are widely used in metallurgy, rare earth permanent magnet material and hydrogen storage material. Rare earth permanent magnet material is its largest downstream market, which shares 42.88% of the consumption in 2016.

Rare earth metals are divided into single rare earth metal and mixed rare earth metal. Compared with single rare earth metal, thus mixed rare earth metal may contain up to 70 wt.% of Pr + Nd (which reportedly form a continuous series of solid solutions) plus about 20-25 wt.% of other rare earths and 5-10 wt.% iron, may, once the iron and interstitials are removed, offer the performance of a pure rare earth without the high cost of separating the rare earth components. Pr-Nd metal will take up 70.98% of the consumption in 2016.

At present, the production of rare earth metal is distributed in China, USA, Japan and Europe. China has the most rare earth reserves. China is the largest production country of rare earth metal in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market will take up about 79.70% in the global production market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Rare Earth Metals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Rare Earth Metals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Beifang Rare Earth

*Integral Materials Investment Vietnam

*Chenguang Rare Earths New Material

*Sunlux Rare Metal

*Grirem Advanced Materials

*Baotou Xinye New Materials

*Ganzhou Rare Earth Metals

*Jiangtong Rare Earth

*Xiamen Tungsten

*Shenghe Resources

*Yiyang Hongyuan Rare Earth

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Single Rare Earth Metal

*Mixed Rare Earth Metal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Metallurgy

*Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Material

*Hydrogen Storage Material

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Rare Earth Metals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rare Earth Metals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rare Earth Metals in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Rare Earth Metals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Rare Earth Metals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Rare Earth Metals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rare Earth Metals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574131

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com