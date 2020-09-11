The research report on Silicon Carbide (SIC) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1574143

Silicon carbide, occuring in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC.

Scope of the Report:

China, Europe are the major production base of silicon carbide. China keeps its No.1 place in the Global production market. As for consumption, China is the largest consumer undoubtedly. Global consumption volume of silicon carbide was 1670 K MT in 2017, while China consumed about 648 K MT silicon carbide. Europe is the follower of China, whose consumption volume was 325 K MT in 2017.

Compared with its traditional applications, silicon carbide application in electronics industry has been a hot topic in recent years. Silicon carbide (SiC) is a semiconductor material under rapid development for use in power electronic (PE) systems due to its unique material and electronic properties. SiC potentially offers several advantages over conventional silicon (Si) for use in PE devices. Considering this, it is estimated that electronics industry will provide great stimulations for the silicon carbide market in the coming few years.

“The worldwide market for Silicon Carbide (SIC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Silicon Carbide (SIC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Saint-Gobain

*Ningxia Tianjing

*Lanzhou Heqiao

*Tianzhu Yutong

*Cumi Murugappa

*Elsid S.A

*Washington Mills

*ESD-SIC

*Erdos

*Ningxia Jinjing

*Elmet

*Snam Abrasives

*ESK-SIC

*Navarro

*Pacific Rundum

*Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat

*Yakushima Denko

*Yicheng New Energy

*Xinjiang Longhai

*Sublime

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Black SiC

*Green SiC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Metallurgical Industry

*Refractory Industry

*Abrasive Industry

*Ceramic Industry

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Carbide (SIC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicon Carbide (SIC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicon Carbide (SIC) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Silicon Carbide (SIC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Silicon Carbide (SIC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Silicon Carbide (SIC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Carbide (SIC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574143

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com