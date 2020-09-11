Impact of COVID-19 on Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market Size and Share by Key Players like Aditya Birla Chemicals, Prayon, Innophos, Mexichem, TKI, Recochem and More

The research report on Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Check How COVID-19 impact on this Market. Need Sample with TOC? Click here https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1574145

Sodium hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is a hexamer of composition (NaPO3)6. It is a water-soluble polyphosphate glass that consists of a distribution of polyphosphate chain lengths. Its high degree of solubility sets it apart from other sodium phosphates.

Among those applications, water treatment accounts for the largest market share, which was about 40.09% in 2016.

The SHMP production mainly concentrates in China. Each year, China exports about 50000 MT SHMP to the world. USA is a net importer of SHMP. Since USA government imposes antidumping taxes on Chinese exporters, Thailand and Europe are the major import sources of USA SHMP.

The largest consumption region of SHMP comes from Asia-Pacific. In 2016, the regions consumed about 309749 MT. The follower is Europe, who held 11.56% share in the same year.

“The worldwide market for Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 640 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Aditya Birla Chemicals

*Prayon

*Innophos

*ICL Performance Products

*Mexichem

*TKI

*Recochem

*Xingfa Group

*Chengxing Group

*Chuandong Chemical

*Blue Sword Chemical

*Sundia

*Mianyang Aostar

*Sino-Phos

*Jinshi

*Norwest Chemical

*Weifang Huabo

*Nandian Chemical

*Huaxing Chemical

*Kindia May

*Tianjia Chemical

*Tianrun Chemical

*Zhenhua Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Food Grade

*Technical Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Food Industry

*Water Treatment

*Paper Industry

*Industrial Cleaner

*Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sodium Hexametaphosphate (SHMP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Request for Discount on [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1574145

Contact us:

*Research Trades*

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

[email protected]

http://www.researchtrades.com