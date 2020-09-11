Impact of COVID-19 on Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Demand by Key Players like Cosentino, DuPont, Caesarstone, Cambria, Compac and More

The research report on Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

The cast polymer industry is multifaceted. Its many products, however, can be grouped into three general categories, differentiated by the materials and manufacturing methods used, as engineered composites, solid surface, engineered stone. The cast polymer offer strength and durability in kitchens and bathrooms, making them a popular choice with homeowners, builders and decorators.

In 2017, the largest consuming region was Asia, followed by North America and Europe; China was the largest consuming country, with 30.7% of the total. The solid surface & other cast polymers industry is mature and largely dependent on general economic conditions. Consumption growth will be highest in North America, with CAGR of about 7.6% for 2017?2024; China’s consumption will increase at an average annual rate of 5.6% during 2017?2024.

At present, the industry is highly fragmented due to the abundant raw materials and relatively simple technology. Hundreds of manufacturers are located around the world. The top five global manufacturers only hold 8% of global production share. Among these manufacturers, Cosentino, DuPont, Caesarstone, Cambria and Compac are major global leaders.

Quality solid surface or quartz stone is used for a range of applications such as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities and counters, and custom solutions for home and commercial interiors. Globally, the solid surface & other cast polymers market is mainly driven by growing demand for residential application. To increase the profitability and competitiveness, solid surface & other cast polymers manufacturers increased investment in the R&D and product design process.

“The worldwide market for Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 30600 million US$ in 2024, from 18700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Cosentino

*DuPont

*Caesarstone

*Cambria

*Compac

*VICOSTONE

*Santa Margherita

*Hanwha L&C

*LG Hausys

*Lotte Advanced Materials

*Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces

*Formica

*Cimstone

*Kuraray

*Diresco

*Aristech Surfaces

*Agglonord

*Stone Italiana

*Technistone

*EOS Surfaces

*California Crafted Marble

*Central Marble Products

*US Marble

*Lehigh Surfaces

*Aurora Stone

*AGCO

*Chuanqi Compound Stone

*Bitto

*CXUN

*MEGANITE

*Foshan Rongguan

*PengXiang Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Solid Surface

*Engineered Stone

*Engineered Composites

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Kitchen Countertops

*Facades

*Flooring

*Bathroom

*Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

