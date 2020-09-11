Impact of COVID-19 on Sound Absorbing Material Market Demand by Key Players Like Saint-Gobain, ROCKWOOL, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville and More

The research report on Sound Absorbing Material Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Sound absorbing materials are used in almost areas of noise control engineering to reduce sound pressure levels. To use them effectively, it is necessary to:

* Identify the important physical attributes and parameters that cause a material to absorb sound.

* Provide a description of the acoustical performance of sound absorbers used to perform specific noise control functions

* Develop experimental techniques to measure the acoustical parameters necessary to measure the acoustical parameters of sound absorbing materials and the acoustical performance of sound absorbers.

* Introduction of sound absorbing materials in noise control enclosures, covers and wrappings to reduce reverberant build up and hence increase insertion loss

* Introduction of sound absorbing materials onto surfaces of rooms to control reflected sound.

Scope of the Report:

Global sound absorbing material consumption area is mainly concentrate in China, North America and Europe. In 2017, China consumed about 31.06% of global total sound absorbing material. It is a major export country. North America consumed about 1207.1 kilo ton sound absorbing material. Europe consumed 1432.7 kilo ton sound absorbing material, with a consumption share of 27.96%.

“The worldwide market for Sound Absorbing Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 7030 million US$ in 2024, from 5730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.”

This report focuses on the Sound Absorbing Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Saint-Gobain

*ROCKWOOL

*Knauf Insulation

*Owens Corning

*Johns Manville

*Minwool Rock Fibres

*Ravaber

*NGP Industries

*Dow Automotive Systems

*BASF

*Petralana

*Pyrotek

*Beiyang

*Paulstra

*Guozhihuifu Polymer Material

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Acoustic Plastic Foam

*Glass Wool

*Stone Wool

*Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Building & Construction

*Transportation

*Other

