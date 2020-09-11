Impact of COVID-19 on Spritzer Market Growth – Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2026

The global spritzer market is growing at a healthy rate. The market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Changing alcohol preferences, its strong competition to beer and growing demand in North America is expected to drive the global

Spritzer is a mixture of white wine or sometimes clear wine and carbonated water. Spritzer targets casual drinking occasions in formal settings. Spritzer market invites young and new drinkers who are not accustomed to the taste of wine. The spritzer market appeals to young consumers with a crispier, relaxed and, smoother taste. The spritzer market also appeals to consumers who find themselves averse to social drinking as a norm. Although spritzer contains a small volume of alcohol, it is still a watered down version of a regular wine.

An upcoming Transparency Market Research report sheds light on the current and future trends of the global spritzer market. It provides details on the market’s overview, current trends and challenges, opportunities in the coming years, and growth forecasts for 2018-2026. These insights are crucial for both prevailing and upcoming players in the global spritzer market.

Global Spritzer Market: Key Trends

The spritzer market is a trendsetting and dynamic market. It follows consumer preferences, lifestyle and, personal celebrations more closely as compared to most others. Increasing reluctance of consumers to celebrate with outdoor activity, general slow growth of the economy and increasing health consciousness is expected to drive the spritzer market during the forecast period.

The spritzer market is also expected to bring in new consumers through new product additions. There are various organic and natural varieties available in the spritzer market. These product varieties are expected to attract young, inexperienced drinkers for the first time. The spritzer market is expected to witness economies of scale as the demand booms and its competitive advantage increases.

Increasingly many consumers are shying away from traditional alcoholic beverages in aversion. The spritzer market is gearing up to explore this large untapped opportunity. Currently, the spritzer market offers a wide variety of flavor choices for consumers including chocolate, caramel, citrus, tropical and, berries as well. The continuous addition of new flavors is expected to drive growth for the spritzer market during the forecast period.

The spritzer marker also faces various challenges during the forecast period. The spritzer market still remains restricted to developed market and faces intense competition from regional drinks in emerging markets. However, increased penetration is expected during the forecast period.

Spritzer Market: Regional Outlook

The global spritzer market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa region. The spritzer market in north America is expected to receive a huge boost as prevalence of drinking culture is expected to drive the market. The spritzer market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow due to large population of youth and changing lifestyle choices.

Spritzer Market: Competitive Dynamics:

The key players in the spritzer market are Independent Liquor Ltd, Latitude Beverage Co., Hoxie Spritzer, Porch Pounder, Union Wine Company.

