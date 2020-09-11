Impact of COVID-19 on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Demand by Key Players Like Solvay, Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor, Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical and More

The research report on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Vanillic Acid is a benzoic acid derivative used as a flavoring agent. It is an oxidized form of vanillin produced during the conversion of vanillin to ferulic acid. Vanillic Acid can be used into pharmaceutical intermediates and flavors & fragrances.

Vanillic acid industry has a few manufacturers. The main players are Solvay, Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor, Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical. The global production of vanillic acid increased to 18.9 MT in 2016 from 18.6 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.6%.

In consumption market, the global consumption value on the downward trend. Due to raw material synthesis vanillin, oversupply, prices fell. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 80.85% of the global consumption volume in total.

Vanillic Acid has two types, distinguished by purity. Vanillic Acid has certain market potential in the future. At present, the main research direction is through microbial technology to get natural vanillin, at present, Solvay has mature industry chain in the market. Some other company need to be tested by the market, such as EVOLVA.

At present, the downstream market is relatively stable, and we believe that future market demand will not show rapid growth unless significant progress has been made in the development of natural vanillin.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Solvay

*Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor

*Quzhou Mingfeng Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Purity 99%

*Purity 98%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Pharmaceutical Intermediates

*Flavors & Fragrances

*Other

