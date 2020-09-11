Impact of COVID-19 on Wood Charcoal Market Share by Key Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International and More

The research report on Wood Charcoal Market gives the today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and quit customers using sales increase and profitability of the market. The record gives an in depth analysis of key drivers, leading market key players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied one-of-a-kind geographical areas and presented aggressive situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. These insights provided in the record would advantage market players to formulate strategies for the destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market.

Charcoal is a wood fuel consumed in cities and towns. Some of the factors influencing the choice of using charcoal instead of firewood in urban areas include: Charcoal has a higher calorific value per unit weight that firewood, it is therefore more economical to transport charcoal over longer distances as compared to firewood; Storage of charcoal takes less room as compared to firewood; Charcoal is not liable to deterioration by insects and fungi which attack firewood; Charcoal is almost smokeless and sulphur?free, as such it is ideal fuel for BBQ in towns and cities.

Charcoal can be used as fuel in diary life. Generally, there are two types of charcoal, including charcoal briquets and charcoal lump. Difference between those two products is mainly raw material resource. Charcoal briquets use sawdust of scrap wood as raw materials, while charcoal lump use natural hardwood. It seems that charcoal briquet is a major type of charcoal, which took a share of 63.30% in 2016.

Raw material of charcoal is wood and resource is abundant. There are many charcoal suppliers in USA, such as Kingsford, Royal Oak, Duraflame, Fire & Flavor, Cooks International, Fogo Charcoal, Two Trees Products, Kamodo Joe, Saint Louis Charcoal Company, B&B Charcoal, The Original Charcoal Company and The Charcoal Supply Company. Kingsford and Royal Oak are two leading local companies in USA. In 2016, Kingsford charcoal sales account for 74.75% of USA total sales. Royal Oak charcoal sales share is 15.11% in 2016. Market concentration in this industry is high in USA.

The worldwide market for Wood Charcoal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Wood Charcoal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*Kingsford

*Royal Oak

*Duraflame

*Fire & Flavor

*Cooks International

*Fogo Charcoal

*Two Trees Products

*Kamodo Joe

*Saint Louis Charcoal Company

*B&B Charcoal

*The Original Charcoal Company

*The Charcoal Supply Company

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

*Charcoal Briquets

*Charcoal Lump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

*Household

*Commercial Restaurant

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Wood Charcoal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wood Charcoal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wood Charcoal in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Wood Charcoal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Wood Charcoal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Wood Charcoal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wood Charcoal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

