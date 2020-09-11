Impact on Flexible Heaters industry due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Market Size, Industry Trends, Share and Forecast 2020-2027

Global Flexible Heaters Market: Overview

The global flexible heaters market is set to chart an impressive growth curve from 2019 to 2027, owing to multiple trends and drivers that are impacting the landscape positively, states Transparency Market Research. Some of these include technological advancement, high adoption of these products in various applications, and so on. Launch of innovative products is also contributing to growth in the market over this period. New opportunities are expected to present themselves.

Global Flexible Heaters Market: Competitive Landscape

Vendor landscape of global flexible heaters market is a dynamic affair with a number of players actively participating, driving the market to a higher growth curve with their active and aggressive measures deployed to capture higher market share for themselves. The market is a fragmented landscape and as can be inferred, a competitive one. The combination is giving rise to certain notable developments that are shaping the future of how the market would operate. Growth strategies that are often seen resorted to include mergers and acquisitions, and product development and innovation. Technology hold key to growth.

Top players in the global flexible heaters market are:

NIBE Industrier AB (Sweden)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Omega Engineering (US)

Watlow Electric Manufacturing (US)

Smiths Group plc (UK)

Chromalox (US)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Minco Products, Inc. (US)

Zoppas Industries S.P.A. (Italy)

All Flex Flexible Circuits (US)

Global Flexible Heaters Market: Key trends and driver

The market for flexible heaters is witnessing growth in demand over the forecast period stated above owing to a string of notable trends and drivers. Transparency Market Research has identified these and is set to reveal them in the upcoming research report. A synopsis of these growth factors is delineated below:

Demand for semiconductors and electronics is growing and this is set to increase demand for flexible heaters market. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that demand for probing stations, plasma etch systems, IC test handling equipment, copy machines, ATM machines, handheld scanners, and semiconductor test modules will go up notably. Additionally, it is worth noting here that demand for electronics such as wax-maker, coffee-maker, and refrigeration equipment will also drive the demand in global flexible heaters market on an upward growth trajectory.

Application in oil and gas mining, aerospace and defense and food and beverages will also lead to higher demand for flexible heaters, contributing positively to growth of flexible heaters market. Besides, emerging applications are also driving demand for these products up, propelling significant growth in the global flexible heaters market.

Technological advancement is driving up demand across a number of industry verticals, taking market up to a high growth trajectory, particularly over the forecast period. Innovation is also a significant driver of growth for individual players.

Global Flexible Heaters Market: Regional Analysis

A massive share of the global flexible heaters market would be taken up by the Asia Pacific region (APAC) which is set to record a high rate of growth. Multiple factors will help the region dominate the regional charts of the global flexible heaters market. Some of the notable ones are its extensive and growing use in analytical instruments, commercial food equipment, medical devices, and semiconductors. These are industries that are growing at a good pace in this region. Besides, it is quite significant to note here that as the economies in the region display robust growth, demand for automotive, and food equipment will grow rapidly. Growth in the region will be contributed majorly by India, China, Taiwan, and Japan.

