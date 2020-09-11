India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

X-ray Equipment is the Largest Segment Under Product Type that Continues During the Forecast Period

X-ray imaging systems are expected to record the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand for mobile X-ray systems, retrofit upgrade kits, growth in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, advances in digital technology, painless and non-invasive procedures, low prices as compared to other modalities, increase in the aging population, and the rising incidence of injuries and diseases.

Detailed TOC of India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures and Equipment

4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 X-ray Equipment

5.1.1.1 Stationary

5.1.1.2 Portable

5.1.2 MRI

5.1.3 Ultrasound

5.1.4 Computed Tomography

5.1.5 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedic

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Other Applications

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.6 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.8 Esaote SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

