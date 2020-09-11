India Patient Monitoring Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“India Patient Monitoring Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global India Patient Monitoring market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. India Patient Monitoring Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global India Patient Monitoring Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Home healthcare is the Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

Home healthcare is anticipated to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period. The cost efficiency of these alternate sites along with the availability of qualified resources is expected to support the growth.

Detailed TOC of India Patient Monitoring Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases Due to Lifestyle Changes

4.2.2 Growing Preference for Home and Remote Monitoring

4.2.3 Ease of Use and Portability Devices to Promote Growth

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Technology

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Device

5.1.1 Hemodynamic Monitoring Device

5.1.2 Neuro-monitoring Device

5.1.3 Cardiac Monitoring Device

5.1.4 Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Device

5.1.5 Respiratory Monitoring Device

5.1.6 Multi-parameter Monitoring Device

5.1.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Device

5.1.8 Weight Monitoring Device

5.1.9 Temperature Monitoring Device

5.2 By Target Area

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Respiratory

5.2.4 Fetal and Neonatal

5.2.5 Weight Monitoring

5.2.6 Temperature Monitoring

5.2.7 Remote Monitoring

5.2.8 Other Target Areas

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Home Healthcare

5.3.2 Clinic

5.3.3 Hospital

5.3.4 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 BPL Group

6.1.4 Mindray Medical International Limited

6.1.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.6 Dragerwerk AG

6.1.7 Spacelabs Healthcare

6.1.8 Schiller

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.10 Life Plus Healthcare Private Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

