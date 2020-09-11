“India Used Car Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global India Used Car market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. India Used Car Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global India Used Car Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099106

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099106

Key Market Trends:

Organized Segment is Projected to Grow at a Fast Pace

The organized segment of the Indian used car market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. This segment accounted for approximately 20% of the Indian used car market.

– According to major players, such as Mahindra First Choice Wheels and OLX, the organized segment witnessed a growth rate of approximately 35%.

– As per the major players, brick-and-mortar dealers provide more peace of mind to the consumers, as they can easily walk up to the dealers in case of any assistance required. Additionally, these dealers provide quality products, services, and genuine parts.

– Though the brand showrooms provide only their own brand of vehicles, they follow high-quality standards for buying cars from first owners.

– Furthermore, consumers prefer safety, transparency, convenience, and negligible risk, while purchasing used cars, which in turn, provides the organized sector an upper edge, when compared to unorganized sector.

Growing Demand for Luxury Used Cars

The used car market is witnessing a boom in the country, with the demand for luxury cars continually increasing.

Until few years, owning a luxury car used to be a dream for numerous consumers, owing to financial hurdles, but this is gradually changing, as the consumers can easily buy used luxury vehicles. Heavy depreciation in luxury car prices has made these vehicles, a preferred choice in the used car market. As per OLX, used luxury vehicles priced over INR 15 lakh were the preferred choice among the consumers. According to OLX, over 55,000 luxury cars (priced above INR 15 lakh) were listed on OLX every month and supply for premium cars jumped by over four times in 2017. As per the report, titled OLX Auto Note, top-end sedans and luxury cars added up to 38% of the total four-wheeler listings on the platform.

Some major factors driving the growth of the used luxury cars are as follows – high rate of depreciation value of the luxury cars, fast growing base of young population, increasing disposable income of the consumers (along with rapid urbanization), and growing internet penetration in non-metros.

As per automobile dealers, the demand for used luxury cars has been growing at approximately 35% – 40% year-on-year basis, as owners of the luxury cars usually sell off their vehicles after a year or two years, as they desire for upgraded and better models. Additionally, apart from the reasons, majority buyers of these vehicles are from Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities.

With the rise in the consumers’ disposable incomes, they are not hesitant to spend on luxury goods and services. For these consumers, luxury is indulgence; as a result, they want themselves to be associated with top brands to make a statement.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global India Used Car market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099106

Detailed TOC of India Used Car Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Hatchbacks

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 SUV

5.2 By Vendor Type

5.2.1 Organized

5.2.2 Unorganized

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Petrol

5.3.2 Diesel

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 CARS24

6.3.2 Maruti True Value

6.3.3 Mahindra First Choice Wheels

6.3.4 Hyundai H Promise

6.3.5 Honda Auto Terrace

6.3.6 Ford Assured

6.3.7 Toyota U Trust

6.3.8 Das Welt Auto

6.3.9 BMW Premium Selection

6.3.10 Audi Approved Plus

6.3.11 Mercedes-Benz Certified

6.3.12 Car Trade

6.3.13 OLX

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Functional Sugar Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Calibration Equipment Market Size 2020 | Growth Analysis by Development Trends, Business Demand Status and Global Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Strain Gauge Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Shipborne Radars Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

High Pressure Hose Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Smart Polymers Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Automotive Outside Door Handle Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Metallocene Catalyst Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Fibre Reinforced Plastic Pipe Market Future Growth Rate Analysis, Size 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics Outlook and Industry Drivers, Share Opportunities, Forecast till 2026