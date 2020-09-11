Industrial Margarine Market Brief Analysis and Application Set to Attain Growth by 2027

The global industrial margarine market accounted for US$ 2480.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 3330.4 Mn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Global Industrial Margarine Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Bakery, Spreads Sauces and Toppings, Confectionery, Convenience Food, Others); Type (Spreadable Margarine, All-Purpose Industrial Margarine, Butter Blend); Source (Animal Source, Plant Source); Form (Hard Industrial Margarine, Soft Industrial Margarine)”. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Industrial Margarine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of functionality, bacterial activity, type, source, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Emerging Players in the Industrial Margarine Market includes

Bunge Limited

Associated British Foods plc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

EFKO Group

Fuji Oil Europe

NMGK Group

Puratos

Richardson International Limited

Vandemoortele

Wilmar International Ltd

The North American region accounted for the largest share in the global industrial margarine market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demands in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the North America region, the US is the dominating market for industrial margarine. The increasing number of new modified margarine product launches by margarine manufacturers such as low-fat or fat-free spreads and fortified margarine with milk containing vitamin D act as catalysts for the growth in demand for industrial margarine. Major market players present in the North America industrial margarine market, includes Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited, and Conagra Foodservice, Inc., among others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Industrial Margarine Market globally. This report on ‘Industrial Margarine Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Industrial Margarine industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Industrial margarine is widely used in making bakery items and other food processing industries. It is used in puff pastries, croissants, cakes, bread, chocolate, sweet rolls, cookies, and biscuits. Since cost of margarine and fat content is lower as compared to butter, it is preferred by most bakers, food processors, and foodservice providers like hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA). The growing consumption of industrial margarine by fast food chains and bakeries is fostering the growth of the global industrial margarine market. Manufacturers in the bakery industry are using industrial margarine on a large scale to increase the sales by offering low-fat and low-calorie baked products while targeting health-conscious consumers. In HORECA, margarine is used as spreads, toppings for dishes like pizza, pasta, and burger, stir-fried vegetables, and many more. Industrial Margarine is quite popular among the consumers of Italy, Spain, Russia, The UK, and The US. There is a growing demand for vegan bakery products, confectionaries, and convenience food among consumers who do not prefer dairy-based food items. The need for replacements for butter derived from milk is driving the demand for plant-based (vegan) industrial margarine.

Industrial Margarine Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

