Industrial Shredder Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

An industrial shredder is a machine used for reducing the size of all kinds of material. Industrial shredders come in many different design variations and many sizes. Some examples of materials that are commonly shredded are: tires, metals, car wrecks, wood, plastics, and garbage. There is no common use of an industrial shredder as they can shred paper as well as wood, plastic, metal including a whole car depending on the size and design of the industrial shredder. The industrial shredder is commonly used to process materials into different sizes for separation or to reduce the recycling cost of transport but a primary use is the upgrading of the material by shredding metals, plastics, aluminium, metal and cars and as well as waste materials such as municipal solid waste or nuclear waste, medical waste, hazardous waste including common garbage.

The global average price of industrial shredder is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of industrial shredder includes Single Shaft Industrial Shredder, Two Shaft Industrial Shredder and Four Shaft Industrial Shredder, and the proportion of Single Shaft Industrial Shredder in 2016 is about 49%.

Industrial shredder is widely used in Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE), Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW), Paper – Reject Recycling, Wood Waste Recycling, RDF Recycling.

The Industrial Shredder market was valued at 800 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 900 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Shredder.

List of Top Manufacturers/Key-players of Industrial Shredder market forecast (2020 – 2025): –

China Shredder

Weima

Lindner-Recyclingtech

SSI Shredding Systems

Untha

Vecoplan

Genox

Erdwich

Granutech-Saturn Systems

Forrec srl

ZERMA

Allegheny

Cresswood

AVIS Industrial

Shred-Tech

I.S.V.E

William

Jordan Reduction Solutions

Brentwood

WAGNER

Franklin Miller

BCA

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

Single Shaft Industrial Shredder

Two Shaft Industrial Shredder

Single Shaft Industrial Shredder

Two Shaft Industrial Shredder

Four Shaft Industrial Shredder

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Shredder market for each application, including: –

Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE)

Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW)

Paper – Reject Recycling

Wood Waste Recycling

RDF Recycling