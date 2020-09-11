Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market 2026 | Share, Global Growth, Overview, Size, Opportunities, Leading Company Analysis and Key Country

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases around the world is driving the global “infectious disease molecular diagnostics market Share”, says Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Mass Spectroscopy, Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays, In-Situ Hybridization), By Disease Indication (Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising awareness regarding prevention and early diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases is expected to aid the growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Will Propel Growth

A molecular diagnostic is an effective tool for the detection of HIV, HPV, and other infectious diseases. The increasing demand for molecular diagnostics is likely to boost the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period. Government support to tackle the rising cases of infectious diseases is predicted to further augment the growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market. The acquisitions and collaborations between key companies are also expected to contribute positively to the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics growth.

For instance, Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of Hain Lifescience GmbH, an infectious disease molecular diagnostics company, to expand its footprint in molecular diagnostics. The launch of new molecular diagnostics platforms or instruments is likely to enable growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market. For instance, Qiagen announced the launch of QIAscreen HPV PCR Test, an in-vitro molecular diagnostics test for the detection of human papillomavirus in Europe Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases along with the rising awareness and shift towards personalized medicines and preventive care is expected to contribute to the global infectious disease diagnostic techniques shares. In 2017, According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there were approximately 36.9 million individuals diagnosed with HIV with an estimate of 1.8 million people diagnosed every year. These trends and factors together are predicted to uplift the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market shares in the forthcoming year.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

Abbott

Becton

Dickinson and Company

QIAGEN

Cepheid

bioMérieux SA

Hologic Inc.

Myriad Genetics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Nonetheless, high installation and infrastructure cost of Molecular diagnostics is likely to hinder the growth of the global disease molecular diagnostics market. In addition, lack of skilled labour in developing countries is expected to further restrict the growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market.

Key Segmentation of Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market:

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments by Technology

Mass Spectroscopy

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Chips & Microarrays

In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments by Disease Indication

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Research Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Active Government Support Will Aid Growth in the Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and respiratory diseases. Established healthcare system and increasing R&D investment is also expected to enable the growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market.

The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the active government support and improving access to the advanced diagnostic facility. In addition, the rapid adoption of preventive care will also boost the infectious disease molecular diagnostics market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market are Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN, Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, Hologic Inc., Myriad Genetics and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

