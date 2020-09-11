“Ingestible Sensors Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Ingestible Sensors market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Ingestible Sensors Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Ingestible Sensors Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Diagnostics Segment is Expected to hold the Highest Market Share.

By application, the diagnostics segment of the market is believed to have the largest market size in 2018. The reason for this is due to the presence of capsule endoscopes for nearly two decades in the market. Capsule endoscopy has established itself as an effective and precise way of endoscopic imaging. As such, the reimbursements for capsule endoscopy procedures are also available in the developed markets. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is also expected to fuel the expansion of capsule endoscopy and is leading to the growth of the diagnosis segment of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for ingestible sensors and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to retain its market share in the future owing to the increasing number of diseases and rising geriatric population. The United States holds the majority of the market in the North America region; this is due to the presence of reimbursements, high healthcare expenditure, and an increasing focus on preventive care in place of a curative approach.

Detailed TOC of Ingestible Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Cost Effectiveness and Availability of Reimbursements

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Medical Adherence Monitoring

4.2.3 Technological Advancements and Increasing Investments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Component

5.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Data Recorder and Accessories

5.2 Sensor Type

5.2.1 Image Sensor

5.2.2 pH Sensor

5.2.3 Pressure Sensor

5.2.4 Temperature Sensor

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Medical Adherence Monitoring

5.3.2 Diagnostics

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 CapsoVision, Inc.

6.1.2 HQ, Inc.

6.1.3 IntroMedic Co. Ltd

6.1.4 JINSHAN Science & Technology

6.1.5 Medtronic PLC (Given Imaging, Inc.)

6.1.6 Olympus Corporation

6.1.7 Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

