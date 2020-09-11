Insecticides Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Insecticides Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Insecticides market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Insecticides Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Following Companies Are Covered by Insecticides Market

The Research Document Will Answer Following Questions Such as:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving Insecticides market growth?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects in to the Insecticides market shares?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that have to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the Insecticides market industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Insecticides create from those of established entities?

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity

According to FAO, the food demand in the United States is expected to increase by 50% to 90% by 2050. The world population is expected to grow by over a third, or 2.3 billion people, between 2009 and 2050. Many factors, from climate change to outbreak of pests and lack of investment, make it challenging to produce enough food. The demand for food is expected to increase in the near future due to the increasing population, as well as rising income of individuals, in the United States. The percentage of arable land area is falling in the United States, which indicates the need to increase agricultural productivity to meet the increasing demand of the US population, as well as of the countries that import from the United States. Owing to these trends, the market demand for food is expected to increase, thereby, increasing the demand for insecticides, globally.

Increasing Insecticide Consumption in the Asia-Pacific Region

Rise in the number of resistant pests, increasing food demand, and need for increased agricultural productivity are the major factors driving the insecticides market in the Asia-Pacific region. Farmers will need to increase production by increasing productivity and using pesticides to control the damage caused by pests. Without the use of crop protection products, such as insecticides, the overall food production may decline, as due to climate changes and pests, farmers are facing yield fluctuations by about 30%. Owing to the above reasons, Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of insecticide consumption.

Detailed TOC of Insecticides Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in the Number of Resistant Pests

4.1.2 Increasing Food Demand and Need for Increased Agricultural Productivity

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Strict Regulations with Respect to Insecticide Usage

4.2.2 High Costs Associated with Developing New Products

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat from Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Origin

5.1.1 Synthetic Insecticide

5.1.2 Bio-insecticide

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.2.3 Commercial Crops

5.2.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By Insect Pest Type

5.3.1 Sucking Pest Insecticides

5.3.2 Biting and Chewing Pest Insecticides

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

6.3.2 American Vanguard Corporation

6.3.3 BASF SE

6.3.4 Bayer CropScience

6.3.5 DowDuPont

6.3.6 FMC Corporation

6.3.7 Isagro SPA

6.3.8 Monsanto Company

6.3.9 NuFarm Limited

6.3.10 Syngenta AG

6.3.11 Sumitomo Chemical

6.3.12 UPL Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

