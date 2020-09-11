Insulin Pump Market Size, Segments, and Growth, Analysis, Research Report 2026

The global insulin pump market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes reported worldwide. Coupled with this, the rising geriatric population and surging number of people affected by type 1 diabetes would drive the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Insulin Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Pumps (Tethered Pumps, Patch Pumps, and Others), and Consumables), By Disease Indication (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the insulin pump market size was USD 4.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.50 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

automated insulin pump system.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the renowned organizations present in the insulin pumps market. They are as follows:

Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

YPSOMED

Others

Segment-

Type 2 Diabetes Segment to Grow Remarkably Backed by New Product Launches

In terms of disease indication, the market is bifurcated into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Out of these, the type 1 diabetes segment is expected to procure the maximum insulin pumps market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of insulin pumps amongst these patients, unlike those living with type 2 diabetes. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention stated that in 2018, around 1.4 million adults belonging to the age group of 20 years and above living in the U.S. with type 1 diabetes used insulin. But, the type 2 diabetes segment would also showcase a remarkable growth because of the presence of favorable health reimbursement and rising number of novel product launches.

Regional Analysis-

Government Initiatives to Reduce Cost Burdenwill Favor Growth in North America

Based on geography, the market is classified into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Out of these, in 2019, North America generated USD 2.11 billion in terms of insulin pumps and consumables market revenue. Rising number of innovative product launches and high demand for drug delivery devices are the major factors that would drive the market growth in this region. Also, active support of the government of various countries in this region to lower the cost burden of diabetes by supplying patients with insulin pump covered by Medicare would propel market growth.

