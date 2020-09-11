Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth during 2020-2027 With : Actavis, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, AstraZenenca, GlaxoSmithKline

Diarrhea predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D) is a subtype of IBS in which a person experiences frequent episode of diarrhea with accompanying abdominal pain. It is estimated that approximately a third of people who have IBS experience the disorder with diarrhea as the predominant bowel habit. Rifaximin (Xifaxan) is an antibiotic approved in May 2015 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults. Also, it works by reducing or altering bacteria in the gut. However, it has been found to improve IBS symptoms of bloating and diarrhea after a 10?14-day course of treatment.

What is the Dynamics of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market?

The irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market is driving due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to enhance health care facilities, focus on research and increase in research funding fuel the growth of the market for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs.

What is the SCOPE of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market?

The “Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market with detailed market segmentation by product type and application. The irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as preface, eluxadoline, alosetron, rifaximin, loperamide, diphenoxylate + atropine and dicyclomine and hyoscyamine. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation Drugs Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The irritable bowel syndrome with constipation drugs market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

